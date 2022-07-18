CEO Srinagar Smart City reviews status of projects

The CEO emphasised the need to expedite the completion of the projects in a compressed timeframe for which the contractor shall have to work at least in two shifts daily. The CEO also directed to ensure that quality standards are adhered to and the works shall bear the stamp of quality and meticulous planning that has gone into conceiving the projects.

“The projects being implemented by the Srinagar Smart City limited both by itself and in collaboration with other departments like R&B, Irrigation & Flood Control, P.H.E. S.M.C, Tourism have the potential to transform the city into a vibrant & modern city with upgraded & resilient infrastructure,” an official statement said.