CEO Srinagar Smart City reviews status of projects

Srinagar, July 18: The CEO Srinagar Smart City and Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan took a detailed review of the projects under execution by Srinagar Smart City.
Khan visited various project sites including River front of left protection bund at Rajbagh, pedestrian walkway and cycle track at Tchountkol Dalgate, construction of undergoing utility ducts and developmnet of Residency Road.
He also visited Nishat to review the project of upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Sathu from Nishat upto Doldum and Riverfront Development of Foreshore Road and few other projects.
The CEO emphasised the need to expedite the completion of the projects in a compressed timeframe for which the contractor shall have to work at least in two shifts daily. The CEO also directed to ensure that quality standards are adhered to and the works shall bear the stamp of quality and meticulous planning that has gone into conceiving the projects.
“The projects being implemented by the Srinagar Smart City limited both by itself and in collaboration with other departments like R&B, Irrigation & Flood Control, P.H.E. S.M.C, Tourism have the potential to transform the city into a vibrant & modern city with upgraded & resilient infrastructure,” an official statement said.