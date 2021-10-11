CEO Wakf Board, students take part in Dal cleaning operation

Under the supervision of J&K Lakes & Waterways Development Authority, the CEO Waqf and students of Degree College Anantnag took part in the de-weeding and solid waste management process besides extraction of lilies from the lake.

Besides students, several organizations including SMC, SDRF, NDRF and NGOs actively participated in the cleaning operation of Dal Lake on Monday.

The cleaning operation is being carried out under the SwachhtaPakhwada Program which was launched on October 02 by Lieutenant Governor J&K from SKICC. The drive as per the officials shall continue for fifteen days under which several areas of the lake would be covered.

They also visited Doledem area where lily extraction is being done on a large scale by LAWDA.

At the occasion, the volunteers from the Home Guard Department also participated in the de-weeding process in Dal Lake.

It is worth mentioning that LAWDA has pressed 16 hi-tech machines into service for extraction of lily and unwanted weeds from Dal Lake.