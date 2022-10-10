CESA begins Mega Site-Visit Series programme at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 10: The Civil Engineering Students Association (CESA) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, on Monday, started a ‘Mega Site-Visit Series’ programme.
Under the programme, 10 plus visits are scheduled over the course of two months to various project/ construction sites in the Kashmir Valley, each with a group of 30+ students.
On Monday, the association successfully organized the first visit to ‘Mega Boys Hostel’ project being executed in NIT Srinagar campus.
The site visit was facilitated by the faculty coordinator of CESA Dr. Parameshwar and Assistant Professors Dr. Karthik Desari and Dr. Jitendra Gujjar from the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Srinagar.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof.(Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal expressed happiness at organising such activities for the benefit of students.