CGWC organises conference on ‘Child Protection and Mental Health among Children’

Srinagar, Dec 20: A conference for System-Based Advocacy on subject of ‘Child Protection and Mental Health among Children’ was organised by Child Guidance and Wellbeing Center (CGWC) IMHANS-K supported by UNICEF India on Tuesday at GMC auditorium.
Four panel discussions took place during the conference where resource persons spoke about the Mainstreaming of MHPSS in Health, Education and Child Protection, Importance of Child Mental Health Ecosystem in Allied Spaces, Invest in Mental Health: A Call for Philanthropy, Media Reporting on Mental Health.
The panelists were from the departments of DLSA, Mission Poshan, NHM, Health, Education, Civil Society Organisations and different section of Media.
Chief Guest of the occasion was Administrative Secretary, Department of Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar. During his address, he assured every help in assisting CGWC and any such imitative for strengthening the Child Mental Health Ecosystem in JK.
Also, a report of CGWC was launched on the occasion by Administrative Secretary, Department of H&ME, Bhupinder Kumar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Rather, Principal, GMC Srinagar-Dr Masood Tanveer, (Prof) Dr Maqbool Dar (HOD, Department of Psychiatry- IMHANS), Medical Superintendent IMHANS-K Dr Ajaz Ahamd Baba (Prof.) Dr. Arshad Hussain, Head CGWC, IMHANS (Prof.) Dr Zaid Wani, (Prof.) Dr. Yasir Rather, Child Protection Specialist J&K, UNICEF Tanveer Dar.
Dr Zaid Wani, Head CGWC spoke about the need of the Mental Health Programs and highlighted the work done by the CGWC during the past few years. He stressed on having the robust mechanism of MHPSS to cater to this issue and also, thanked UNICEF India for their support.