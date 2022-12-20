CGWC organises conference on ‘Child Protection and Mental Health among Children’

Four panel discussions took place during the conference where resource persons spoke about the Mainstreaming of MHPSS in Health, Education and Child Protection, Importance of Child Mental Health Ecosystem in Allied Spaces, Invest in Mental Health: A Call for Philanthropy, Media Reporting on Mental Health.

The panelists were from the departments of DLSA, Mission Poshan, NHM, Health, Education, Civil Society Organisations and different section of Media.