Chairperson Devki Arya Putri Pathshala High School calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, July 26: Veena Chandhok, Chairperson, Devki Arya Putri Pathshala High School, Srinagar today called on the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.
Veena Chandhok projected various issues pertaining to the smooth functioning of the Devki Arya Putri Pathshala High School, including restoration of the school building, maintenance and transportation.
She informed that the school is a century-old institution started with the objective of providing holistic & value-based education, particularly to the girls belonging to marginalized sections of society.
The Lt Governor assured Chandhok to address the genuine issues projected during the interaction.