Chairperson PWWA reviews functioning of Police Public School Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 26: Chairperson, J&K Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), Dr Rubinder Kaur, today visited the Police Public School, Bemina Srinagar where she chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the School.
The meeting which was attended by senior PWWA member, Dr Archana Choudhary, Administrative Officer, Sujit Kumar, Principal Police Public School Srinagar Snigda Singh and teachers.
During the meeting, the Chairperson reviewed the functioning of school and discussed different issues and proposals regarding smooth functioning. She impressed upon the members that measures need to be taken to further enhance the quality of education being imparted to the wards of Police personnel and wards of martyrs and other students in the School. With regard to further improvement in teaching and infrastructure of the schools the chairperson assured that all possible assistant would be provided.
Dr Rubinder Kaur emphasised for harnessing the talent of the school children in sports and other activities. She directed all to improve upon the academics and furthermore directed the school staff for working in the missionary mode and focus on the quality education so that the graph of performance level of the school moves in upward direction. She also sought reports regarding issues faced by the staff.
During the meeting it was also decided that teachers would be thoroughly reviewed each year on the basis of all aspects. On the occasion, Dr Rubinder Kaur also interacted with students and advised them to work hard for a bright future.
Besides, Arun Tondon Chairman to Tata Board donated 30 CCTV cameras and biology lab equipments for PPS, Srinagar under CSR scheme. Chairperson PWWA expressed her gratitude for the noble gesture for the welfare school children.