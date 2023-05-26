Chanapora-Sanat Nagar footbridge in shambles

Srinagar, May 26: Dilapidated footbridge over Doodhganga canal at Chanapora area poses risk to pedestrians.
In absence of repairs, the iron footbridge has rusted. The staircases on both sides of the bridge are totally damaged and pose risk of injuries to pedestrians.
“Authorities are sitting on the serious issue. The bridge is an important link to the nearby Sanat Nagar bypass road where many tuition centres are located. Students who frequently use this bridge suffer most in absence of repairs by authorities,” locals rued.
They demanded an instant safety audit of the iron bridge. They said a small wooden bridge over an irrigation canal is also in shambles.
"Both the main iron bridge and the small wooden bridge nearby continue to pose a threat to the public in the area. The footbridge witnesses a maximum footfall as this is the only connection between two localities" Arshad Dijoo, a social activist of the area said.
He revealed that he has been continuously highlighting the plight of the local people, “but to no avail.”
"For the last two years I have written to concerned authorities and informed them telephonically as well about this important link. As of yet nothing tangible was done to repair the Lal Nagar bridge" Arshad said.
Meanwhile some good samaritans on Friday were seen repairing the wooden bridge temporarily by pooling money.