Srinagar

Change in school timings in Srinagar

The new timings will be applicable to all government and private schools.
Students head to school in Srinagar
Students head to school in SrinagarAman Farooq/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 31:  The school education department on Wednesday changed the school timings in Srinagar city. 

In an order by director school education department, the new timings will be applicable to all government and private schools. 

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the Administrative Department vide letter No. Edu-Gen/53/2023-01 Dated: 31.05.2023, all government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, w.e.f 01.06.2023," the order said.

