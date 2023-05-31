Change in school timings in Srinagar

In an order by director school education department, the new timings will be applicable to all government and private schools.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the Administrative Department vide letter No. Edu-Gen/53/2023-01 Dated: 31.05.2023, all government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, w.e.f 01.06.2023," the order said.