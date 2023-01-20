Change makers, catalysts Srinagar sisters generating employment, empowering people

Haaika Ghalib and Malika Ghalib from Srinagar through their endeavor want to empower themselves and generate employment for locals in a job-starved place. Haaika, who is a young graduate in Business administration, said that as Kashmir was getting a boost in the clothing market with young girls opening many ethnic brands, she wanted to do something out of the box in the same field.

“With my previous job experience and a degree in Business administration, I thought of a street-wear brand that most of the young generations relate to. During my market research and my personal experience, I found out that the market for western wear, particularly street-wear, is huge and unexplored, that is how the journey began,” Haaika said.