Charter Ceremony of Soroptimist International in Srinagar

Soroptimist International, a global women's organization with a legacy spanning over a century, champions the cause of women's rights and socio-economic empowerment on an international scale. The Charter Ceremony of Soroptimist International Srinagar (Kashmir) was a testament to the interconnectedness of a global sisterhood united by a common purpose. The Charter Ceremony was called to order by Gulafroz Jan and Dr Rizwana. The lighting of the lamp was conducted by the President Parveen Pandit, and Members of the club- a tradition and solemnity to the proceedings. Mir Insha Farooq, the Secretary of the club, extended a warm welcome to all the SI sisters, Cathy Cottridge, President SIGBI (Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland) and the Chief Guest, Prof. Neelofer Khan, HVC, University of Kashmir, Guest of Honour, Prof. Pam Rajput, Prof. Emaratus, Panjab University, Patiala, Guests, Prof. Seema Naz, Principal of the host institution and the Media- setting the tone for an event cantered around shared goals and aspirations.

Zainab Riyaz, the Club Communication officer, spoke about the Vision and Mission of the organisation encapsulating the essence of Soroptimist International's commitment to fostering positive change in communities. Gurmeet Kaur, Club Representative, introduced Cathy Cottridge, President of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI). Recapping the journey that led to this moment, Anitha Rajarajan (Organisational Development Officer)) reminded the audience of the collective effort and dedication that brought Soroptimist International to fruition.