Chattabal youth’s death | Police arrest 2 accused

Srinagar, July 22: Police today arrested two persons in the death of a youth Shameem Ali of Chattabal area here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said “Shameem Ali Nath son of Ali Mohammad Nath resident of weir area Chattabal was missing since 05.07.2022. His dead body was later on recovered from Sangam area of Srinagar on Tuesday (19.07.2022). Subsequently, Inquest proceedings under section 174 of CRPC were initiated in PS Sangam. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a team of doctors and after medico-legal formalities the dead body of the deceased was handed over to NOK’s for last rites.”
“During inquest it came to fore that the deceased was mentally and physically harassed by two individuals namely Ashiq Wani (50) S/o Ghulam Wani of Chattabal, Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Mewaforash (51) S/o Ab Aziz Mewaforash from Sarnal, Anantnag on account of some financial dealings between the deceased and the two. Pertinent to mention here that both the accused had illegally locked the residential house of the deceased situated at weir area Chattabal on account of some debt that he owed them, on 5th of July 2022, the date when the deceased went missing. The house and lock has been opened as soon information was received by Safa Kadal Police Station,” the statement said.
“On the basis of available oral and technical evidences, the inquest proceedings were converted into a formal case under FIR No. 137/2022 under sections 306, 452, 427 and 506 of IPC P/S Safakadal.
Both the accused Ashiq Wani and Fayaz Ahmad have been arrested. An SIT headed by SDPO MR Gunj, Mohd Farooq Bhat has been formed for in-depth investigation in this case.
The Post mortem report, some FSL reports are awaited and other sections like murder, destruction of evidence and other relevant sections will be added to the case based on the findings of the Post mortem report. Srinagar Police assures the citizens that no crime shall go undetected and all modern means of investigation will be utilised to unearth such crimes,” the statement added.