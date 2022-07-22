Chattabal youth’s death | Police arrest 2 accused

In a statement, police spokesperson said “Shameem Ali Nath son of Ali Mohammad Nath resident of weir area Chattabal was missing since 05.07.2022. His dead body was later on recovered from Sangam area of Srinagar on Tuesday (19.07.2022). Subsequently, Inquest proceedings under section 174 of CRPC were initiated in PS Sangam. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a team of doctors and after medico-legal formalities the dead body of the deceased was handed over to NOK’s for last rites.”

“During inquest it came to fore that the deceased was mentally and physically harassed by two individuals namely Ashiq Wani (50) S/o Ghulam Wani of Chattabal, Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Mewaforash (51) S/o Ab Aziz Mewaforash from Sarnal, Anantnag on account of some financial dealings between the deceased and the two. Pertinent to mention here that both the accused had illegally locked the residential house of the deceased situated at weir area Chattabal on account of some debt that he owed them, on 5th of July 2022, the date when the deceased went missing. The house and lock has been opened as soon information was received by Safa Kadal Police Station,” the statement said.