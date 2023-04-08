Cheque bounce case | Court sentences man to 2-year imprisonment, Rs 10 lakh fine

The court observed that as discussed it is crystal clear that the ingredients of Section 138 of N.I Act have been established before this court by the complainant and the accused has failed to rebut the statutory presumption as contemplated under the Act.

“As such, in my considered opinion the accused has committed offence under Section 138 read with Section 142 of the N.I Act and shall be punished for the same. Accordingly, the accused namely AltafHussain Rather S/o Mohammad Abdullah Rather R/o YousufabadBemina, Srinagar is convicted for commission of offence under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act and is sentenced to undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of two years,” the court said.