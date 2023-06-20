Chest Medicine conference concludes in Srinagar

Speakers in the scientific sessions included heads of apex Institutes of the country like AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, CMC Vellore, Metro hospital, Medanta and Ganga Ram hospitals of Delhi. In an interactive session with the audience Dr Randeep Guleria, ex-director AIIMS Delhi and renowned pulmonologist of the country guided young chest physicians of GMC Srinagar, JVC Bemina, SKIMS Soura and private practitioners in methods of improving patient care and application of technology available in the field of respiratory diseases.