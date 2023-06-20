Chest Medicine conference concludes in Srinagar

Srianagar, June 20: A high-level academic conference on Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine has concluded in Srinagar. It was preceded by a hands-on workshop on 16th June to train young chest physicians of J&K for advanced and better patient care.
Speakers in the scientific sessions included heads of apex Institutes of the country like AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, CMC Vellore, Metro hospital, Medanta and Ganga Ram hospitals of Delhi. In an interactive session with the audience Dr Randeep Guleria, ex-director AIIMS Delhi and renowned pulmonologist of the country guided young chest physicians of GMC Srinagar, JVC Bemina, SKIMS Soura and private practitioners in methods of improving patient care and application of technology available in the field of respiratory diseases.
Among the valley speakers Dr Javaid Malik talked about treatment of interstitial lung disease. The objective of this 7th National Annual Update on Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine was to add advantages of global research to local hospitals in order to reduce mortality and morbidity related to chest disease in Kashmir.