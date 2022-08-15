Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal hoists National Flag at High Court in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 15: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal today hoisted today hoisted National Flag at High Court premises in Srinagar to mark the celebrations of 76th independence Day.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Javed lqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Advocate General, DC Raina; Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, other Registry Officers, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Senior Advocates, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals, Government Advocates, Central Government Standing Counsels were also present on the occasion.
Officers from Administration and Police and the officers and officials of the High Court, also attended the celebrations.
With same enthusiasm, the celebrations were also held in Jammu Wing of High Court wherein Justice Tashi Rabstan hoisted National Flag and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Mohan Lai also were also present on the occasion.
Besides, the Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing, other Registry Officers and the officers/officials of the Jammu Wing of High Court also attended the celebrations.
The Independence Day celebrations were also held in all the District Court Complexes of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh where the National Flag was hoisted by the respective Principal District Judges in presence of other judicial officers and staff members.