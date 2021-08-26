Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal inaugurates Virtual Traffic Courts

A statement issued here said that the Virtual Traffic Court at Srinagar was inaugurated physically while Virtual Traffic Court at Jammu was inaugurated virtually in presence of the judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, who is also Chairperson of IT Committee and Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice VinodChatterjiKoul and Justice Sanjay Dhar attended the ceremony at Srinagar while Justice TashiRabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice RajneshOswal, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani attended the ceremony virtually from Jammu wing of the High Court.

The function was attended by Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank R K Chhibber and other civil and Police officers besides the officers of the Registry of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh and District Judiciary of Srinagar and Jammu.

While inaugurating the Virtual Traffic Courts, Chief Justice, Justice PankajMithal underlined the importance of online proceedings through Virtual Courts and said that this mode of virtual hearings shall be cost effective, time saving and hassle free, for the traffic violators and dedicated this facility to the citizens of J&K.

Functioning of the Virtual Court was made possible with the full endeavour and efforts of Chairperson IT Committee High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey.