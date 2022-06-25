Chief Secretary dedicates state-of-the-art Burn unit to public at SKIMS

The Burn ward unit has 17 patient beds including a two bedded Intensive Care Unit, burn operation theater and physiotherapy facilities where quality burn care services will be rendered round the clock.

Later Director SKIMS, Prof. Parvaiz A Koul briefed the Chief Secretary about the functioning of SKIMS. Prof. Koul also apprised the Chief Secretary about various issues pertaining to manpower, funds and space and other issues related to hospital functioning. The Chief Secretary assured full support and immediate redressal of the said issues. The Chief Secretary also directed that the burn unit operation theater should be made functional within a month.