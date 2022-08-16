Chief Secretary inspects de-weeding operations in Dal Lake

He further directed the concerned that the houseboat connections with STPs should be completed within the set timelines. Once fully connected to the sewerage system, the pollution from the houseboats will reduce to a great extent. Moreover he directed the officers to take immediate steps for the overall development of Doledemb area.

Terming sports activities and their promotion as a priority sector of the government, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned to encourage water sports activities in Dal that would give wings to the potential of many athletes.

Later CS visited the Char Chinar’ (four chinars) in the middle of the Dal Lake, which has got a new lease of life after the successful transplantation of chinar trees. J&K Forest department in consultation with technical experts from allied departments, in February 2022, had transplanted two tall chinars at two corners of the island where the trees previously stood but were lost to disease.