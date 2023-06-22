Chief Secretary reviews traffic management in Srinagar

Maintaining that checking points should not create unnecessary problems for the commuters, CS directed the traffic authorities to make their checking methods more people friendly. He said that there should be no halting of buses at their will and these should stop only at designated locations. He said that wrong parking has to be dealt with strictly and any vehicle found wrongly parked should be towed away.

The Chief Secretary also inquired about the traffic arrangements for the upcoming AmarnathJi Yatra and said that a proper plan should be framed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He said that the coming months should not witness any traffic jams and all preparations have to be made in advance to plug any loopholes.