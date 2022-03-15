CHINAR DAY CELEBRATIONS | Plantation drive to improve city’s green cover: Srinagar Mayor

Srinagar, Mar 15: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started a major drive to improve the green cover within the municipal limits of the city.
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu along with Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan kick started the plantation drive and planted various saplings at number of places in Srinagar City including Aali Masjid Eidgah, Lal Chowk, SK Park etc.
The Mayor has directed the officials of the corporation to work on a roadmap to increase plantation drives on roadsides and central kerbs. "Appropriate varieties of plants and trees should be used in open places. The increased green cover also helps to reduce dust particles in the air," said the Mayor.
The SMC will focus on all the electoral wards in the plantation drive and shall plant atleast 1 lakh saplings of different varieties in coordination with Forest Department in all the wards of the city,” Mayor said.
Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan on the occasion said plantation drive began in every ward today within municipal limits and SMC shall continue to plant more trees in the coming days.
"Planting variety of trees and saplings does not only beautify the place but also provides clean and fresh environment to the people living in the city said Commissioner SMC.
All the senior Municipal Officers including Sanitation Officers and Ward Officers participated in the event and planted saplings in bulk at many places.
Meanwhile, the civic body did not ignore the requirement of planting trees at various ward offices, community halls, parks etc. Different species of trees including pine, cuprous, conifer and other ornamental trees were planted on the occasion.