CHINAR DAY CELEBRATIONS | Plantation drive to improve city’s green cover: Srinagar Mayor

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu along with Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan kick started the plantation drive and planted various saplings at number of places in Srinagar City including Aali Masjid Eidgah, Lal Chowk, SK Park etc.

The Mayor has directed the officials of the corporation to work on a roadmap to increase plantation drives on roadsides and central kerbs. "Appropriate varieties of plants and trees should be used in open places. The increased green cover also helps to reduce dust particles in the air," said the Mayor.