Choked drainage system takes toll on Mirabad residents

Srinagar, Aug 9: Residents of Mirabad Lane 3 of Batamaloo locality here have demanded cleaning of drains in the area.
A delegation from the area led by Riyaz Ahmad said that locals are suffering due to choked drainage system.
“During rains, our locality is waterlogged due to choked drains. We cannot venture our houses during rains. We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter and restore the drainage system,” they said.
The residents also decried delay in macadamisation of roads. “Roads in our area were dug up for drainage construction in 2017. Since them the roads have not been repaired. It is ironical as our area has been totally neglected. Due to potholes, several vehicles have been damaged. We appeal concerned authorities to resolve our problems,” they added.