Chotay Taray Foundation Bemina organises civic action programme

On the occasion, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS alongwith SP South Gaurav Sikarwar, SDPO West Shahjahan, SHO PS Batamaloo Sabzar and other ranks of RPHQ Srinagar were present. The officer interacted with these little angels and showed caring for them. The occasion brought joy on the faces of these children.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG CKR expressed love and affection for these children and observed that it is the first such function during the current year but the Police Department should make more such programmes under CAP with specially abled children. The Officer further expressed his resolve that he shall be taking up the matter with Police Headquarters to allocate more funds under CAP in future for specially abled children and also stated that he shall personally also make efforts to look after such children by taking it up with senior officers of the department for conducting more such functions under CAP.