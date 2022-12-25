Christmas celebrated with religious fervour

Wearing Santa hats, a group of Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday converged at a Holy Faith Church, MA Road here, distributed sweets and exchanged greetings. While local people, tourists and visitors—thronged the popular ski destination, Gulmarg, where the government's department of Tourism had made elaborate arrangements. Tourists were seen dressing as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas.

“I have come here to participate in these festivities. I have learnt to respect each other’s faith and hold love and respect for each other,” Muhammad Meekail—who was part of a group of students from NIT, Srinagar, told Greater Kashmir at the Srinagar church.