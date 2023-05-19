CIED, SP College organise exposure tour for students to Solar Expo

Srinagar, May 19: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) at SP College Srinagar organised an exposure visit for students to ‘Solar Expo’ at Kashmir Haat, Exhibition Ground Srinagar, in collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology, J&K.
50 students from various departments were led by Dr Shabana Aslam, Convener CIED-SP College, and accompanied by Dr Samina Bashir from Department of Biochemistry, member CIED, and Prof Yaseen Maqbool from the Department of Botany.
The tour aimed to provide an opportunity to the students to learn about the latest advancements in solar energy and other related innovations. The students gained knowledge about different sources of green energy, in particular how solar energy can be used as a means of sustainable energy. The students visited various stalls set up by innovators, entrepreneurs and students.
The students and faculty from the college also got an opportunity to interact with worthy Chief Secretary of J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, who inaugurated the Expo as the Chief Guest. The Chief Secretary shared his valuable ideas with the students and encouraged them to participate in such important events in future as well. The students and faculty expressed their gratitude to the worthy Chief Secretary for his valuable guidance.
The students also got an opportunity to interact with the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Department of Science and Technology, J&K, Saurabh Bhagat who urged them to know about the benefits of using renewable energy resources and thereby reducing the dependence on fossil fuels in future. He suggested to the students to carry forward the message of importance of using solar energy and be partners in raising awareness among their fellow students, families and localities. The students also interacted with various innovators and Industry leaders and also witnessed live demonstrations of various solar-powered products.
Dr Nasir A Shah, Additional Director, JK Science Technology and Innovation Council, thanked the students and the accompanying staff of SP College for their active participation in the Expo.
Convener CIED-SP Dr Shabana Aslam expressed her gratitude to the Department of Science and Technology for providing an opportunity to the college students to be a part of this important event. She also thanked the College Principal for his full support to such pro-student activities.