CIED, SP College organise exposure tour for students to Solar Expo

The students and faculty from the college also got an opportunity to interact with worthy Chief Secretary of J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, who inaugurated the Expo as the Chief Guest. The Chief Secretary shared his valuable ideas with the students and encouraged them to participate in such important events in future as well. The students and faculty expressed their gratitude to the worthy Chief Secretary for his valuable guidance.

The students also got an opportunity to interact with the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Department of Science and Technology, J&K, Saurabh Bhagat who urged them to know about the benefits of using renewable energy resources and thereby reducing the dependence on fossil fuels in future. He suggested to the students to carry forward the message of importance of using solar energy and be partners in raising awareness among their fellow students, families and localities. The students also interacted with various innovators and Industry leaders and also witnessed live demonstrations of various solar-powered products.