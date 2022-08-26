Citing threat inputs, Police stop Mirwaiz from leaving residence to offer Friday prayers

Srinagar, Aug 26: Police on Friday stopped Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leaving his residence to offers prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here, days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Kashmir's chief priest was not under house arrest.

As soon as the vehicle of the Mirwaiz reached the main gate of his residence, two police officers stopped it and asked him to return home.