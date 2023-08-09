City colleges hold Walkathon

Srinagar, Aug 9: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad a Walkathon of City Colleges was today conducted as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) In connection with the weeklong celebrations of International Youth Day.
The walkathon was organised by Red Ribbon Club of the college in collaboration with the J&K AIDS Control Society. Principal A S College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, flagged off the rally from Amar Singh College, campus in presence of Principal of City Colleges, Nodal Officers, RRC and other faculty of the college.