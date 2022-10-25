City Corporators call on DC Srinagar | Raise various Developmental issues

He urged them to submit a Ward wise developmental plan so that it is considered and incorporated in the annual Action plan for overall welfare and development of the City. They demanded replacement of poles and worn out conductors in the electrical network in different wards.

The DC said that issues pertaining to basic amenities not covered under the Urban developmental plan shall be adjusted suitably under other schemes in vogue.

He impressed upon the Compotators to continue efforts in raising developmental issues of the public in their respective Wards for the larger interest of the public.