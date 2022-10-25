City Corporators call on DC Srinagar | Raise various Developmental issues

Srinagar, Oct 25: A delegation of Corporators from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday called on the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad and sought his intervention in redressing their concerning issues.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad Mir; Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone and other concerned were present on the occasion.
At the outset, the Corporators apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issue of providing permanent accommodation to the Corporators. They also sought intervention of DC in execution of developmental works in SMC Wards.
The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands projected by the City Corporators and assured redressal of their genuine issues and demands under the jurisdiction of Srinagar Administration.
He urged them to submit a Ward wise developmental plan so that it is considered and incorporated in the annual Action plan for overall welfare and development of the City. They demanded replacement of poles and worn out conductors in the electrical network in different wards.
The DC said that issues pertaining to basic amenities not covered under the Urban developmental plan shall be adjusted suitably under other schemes in vogue.
He impressed upon the Compotators to continue efforts in raising developmental issues of the public in their respective Wards for the larger interest of the public.