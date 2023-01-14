City Police Chief chairs special crime review meeting

Srinagar, Jan 14:RakeshBalwal IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar today chaired a special crime review meeting of subdivisional police officers, chief Investigation officers, senior prosecuting officer of district Srinagar regarding UAPA cases in District Police Office Srinagar
At the outset the SSP Srinagar welcomed the three newly posted subdivisional police officers to district Srinagar. These officers are SDPO Kothibagh SDPO MR Gunj and SPDO PanthaChowk After welcoming the officers he gave them a detailed briefing about their new assignments.
Police spokesperson in a statement said in the meeting, a stock of the disposal or UAPA cases was taken and clear targets were set for each officer.
“Directions were passed about making the investigation more professional by resorting to scientific aids and ensuring that all legal provisions are put to use to ensure that the investigation reaches the logical conclusion. Directions on issues like absconders , warrant execution, profiling of miscreants and proclaimed offenders were given by the SSP Srinagar during the meeting,” the statement said.
On the preventive front, officers were briefed to work tirelessly on improving the quality of police public relations, youth engagement programmes, verification and updation of records regarding tenants and ensuring CCTV installation as mandated by the orders of District Magistrate. RakeshBalwal also stressed upon the redressal of public grievances within the stipulated time.
The meeting concluded with a note of appreciation to the outgoing recently transferred sub divisional police officer MujahidulHaq JKPS, who was appreciated for his outstanding work and was wished a successful tenure in Kupwara district.