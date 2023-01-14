City Police Chief chairs special crime review meeting

At the outset the SSP Srinagar welcomed the three newly posted subdivisional police officers to district Srinagar. These officers are SDPO Kothibagh SDPO MR Gunj and SPDO PanthaChowk After welcoming the officers he gave them a detailed briefing about their new assignments.

Police spokesperson in a statement said in the meeting, a stock of the disposal or UAPA cases was taken and clear targets were set for each officer.