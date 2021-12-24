Civil-Police Liaison meet held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 24: A meeting of civil administration and police department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad here on Friday at meeting hall of the DC Office Complex here.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal was also present on the occasion.
While, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, SP Headquater, SDM East, Assistant Commissioner Nazool, Assistant Commissioner, all Tehsildars, besides all Station House Officers of the District attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues with regard to market checking, COVID enforcement, curbing drug menace and illegal constructions, anti-encroachment drives and other public service delivery matters.
On the occasion, the officers of Police and Civil Administration officers gave detailed feedback to the Deputy Commissioner about the basic concerns of the people in their respective jurisdiction.
Speaking at the occasion, the DC said that Civil Administration as well as Police have a common goal of working for the welfare of the people, adding that, District Administration is a composite Team of Magistracy and Police.
He also directed for constituting Revenue Patrolling squads to check the illegal constructions and land conversion and other concerns in the larger interest of the public.
The DC also asked for conducting a joint capacity building workshop for senior officers of police and civil administration for better public relations.
SSP Srinagar also spoke on the occasion and stressed on better coordination between police and civil administration for eradicating social evils from the society and efficient tackling of law and order situations.