Civilian, cop injured in grenade attack in downtown Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 16: A civilian and a policeman were injured after militants hurled a grenade on a joint team of security forces in Saraf Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Sunday evening, reports said.
News agency KNO while quoting sources, reported that the grenade was lobbed towards a joint team of police and CRPF in the area resulting in injuries to two persons.
The injured have been identified as Sgct Mehraj Ahmad, posted at Police Post Fateh Kadal in downtown who has suffered splinter injuries in chest and a civilian Sartaj Ahmad Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a local from Saraf Kadal who has suffered injury in both legs.
Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants.