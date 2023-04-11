CJ inaugurates mega project on ‘Revival of Legal Aid Clinics’ at KU

“This is a big challenge,” the Chief Justice said. Praising the University of Kashmir for the ambitious project, the Chief Justice, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, highlighted the important role that law students can play in making legal aid clinics more vibrant and effective by going to grassroots for legal awareness among the people to increase their access to justice. He also said that justice-delivery is not the exclusive prerogative of the judges or lawyers alone but “everyone in the society can contribute to justice delivery in a small way.”

In his special address, Justice TashiRabstan, underscored the importance of legal aid clinics in enhancing the people’s access to justice.

“Legal aid clinics are one of the important ways to fulfill our Constitutional pledge of ensuring access to justice for one and all,” he said.