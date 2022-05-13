Cleanliness drive flagged off in Hokersar Wetland

Srinagar, May 13: As part of ongoing ‘Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar’ campaign being held under the banner ‘TAWAZUN’ and launched by the Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir, the Director, Urban Local bodies (ULB) Kashmir, Mathura Masoom today flagged-off a cleanliness drive in and around Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve (WCR), here.
Safai-karamcharis of Municipal Committees of Srinagar, Budgam and Narbal, Range Officer, Lakes along with his field staff, Students of GDC for Education. M.A Road Sgr/ Govt. Boys HSS Barthana/ Hatrus Public School, different N.G.Os, volunteers, Forest Protection Force personnel of K-01/K-03 and representatives of different stake holding departments participated.
During the drive solid waste of about 3 to 4 trucks of load were collected from Watalpora Zainakoot Qtr and Narbal Sozeith Crossing and was then accordingly disposed-off, which involved mass efforts of 200 persons.
Speaking on the occasion, Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, thanked the participants and appealed to all the stakeholders to join hands with the department of Wildlife Protection for maintaining cleanliness of the, “Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve”.