Cleanliness drive flagged off in Hokersar Wetland

During the drive solid waste of about 3 to 4 trucks of load were collected from Watalpora Zainakoot Qtr and Narbal Sozeith Crossing and was then accordingly disposed-off, which involved mass efforts of 200 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, thanked the participants and appealed to all the stakeholders to join hands with the department of Wildlife Protection for maintaining cleanliness of the, “Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve”.