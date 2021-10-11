Cleanliness drive launched in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, Oct 11: In connection with ongoing SwachhtaPakhwada under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the District Administration Sringar continues special cleanliness drives in Government offices and public places besides at the Panchayat level across Srinagar.
The drive has been launched on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad on October 02 on Gandhi Jayanti which shall continue till October15.
During the 15-day long cleanliness drive, various Government Buildings, Office, Play grounds, Parks, Panchayat Ghars, Health & Educational Institutions and other public places are being cleaned.