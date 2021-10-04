Cleanliness drive launched in Srinagar under Swachhta Pakhwada

The drive has been launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad which shall continue till October15.

During the 15-day long clean run, various Government Buildings, Office, Play grounds, Parks, Panchayat Ghars Health & Educational Institutions and other public places are being cleaned. Besides, garbage and debris will also be removed from the sides of various roads. While general public is also given awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

Some areas in Srinagar Panchayats have been identified and are being cleaned with the active participation of Rural Development Department and local volunteers. Besides, members of DDC, BDC ,Panchs and Sarpanchs are also participating in cleanliness drives at various blocks and Panchayats.

On today, cleanliness drive was held in various Government Offices including the office of District Programme Office ICDS, District Employment & Counselling Centre Rajbagh, DSHO office Complex Nowshera, Small Ruminant Hospital Lal Mandi , Joint Directorate Extension Office , Sheep Husbandry offices at Nishat, Anchar and Zakura, Chief Agriculture Office Lal Mandi and its subordinate offices in the district.

The cleanliness drive was also held at right side of River Jhelum from Zero bridge to Jhelum view park.

On the occasion, the Government employees’ whole heartedly participated in the programme with full enthusiasm and endorsed the Swachhta Mission under SwachhtaAbhiyan.