Closing down of taxi stand at Lal Chowk | HC seeks govt response on transporters’ plea

According to the association the traffic police authorities ask them to close down taxi stand no 2 at Lal Chowk here.

In its application through its president, “Tourist Taxi Stand No. 2 (Lal Chowk Srinagar)” seeks clarification of the order dated November 29, 2017 insofar as the directions contained in paragraph 16 and 17 are concerned.

The Association's contention is that the SSP, Traffic or the Officers of the Traffic Department are visiting the Taxi Stand and are directing the Association to close down the Taxi Stand “whereas there is no such direction from the Court.”