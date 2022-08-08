Closing down of taxi stand at Lal Chowk | HC seeks govt response on transporters’ plea

Srinagar, Aug 8: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has sought government's response on a plea by a transporters’ association seeking clarification of its order issued in 2017 in a Public Interest Litigation.
According to the association the traffic police authorities ask them to close down taxi stand no 2 at Lal Chowk here.
In its application through its president, “Tourist Taxi Stand No. 2 (Lal Chowk Srinagar)” seeks clarification of the order dated November 29, 2017 insofar as the directions contained in paragraph 16 and 17 are concerned.
The Association's contention is that the SSP, Traffic or the Officers of the Traffic Department are visiting the Taxi Stand and are directing the Association to close down the Taxi Stand “whereas there is no such direction from the Court.”
When the matter came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, government advocate Insha Rashid prayed for and was allowed two weeks’ time to seek instructions and file response to the application.
“Ateeb Kanth, Amicus Curiae may also submit his opinion in response to the application within the aforesaid time,” the court said and ordered listing of the matter on September 7.
However the court said that the 29 November 2017 order is “clear and does not anywhere prohibit the running of the Taxi Stand No. 2.”
As per direction in Para 16 and 17, the high court said: “As suggested by the SSP, Traffic, Srinagar, no vehicle shall be allowed to cross the Parimpora Bus Stand point from the north and north east areas and Pantha Chowk point from the south and south east areas. The idea put forth is taken to ensure that the city of Srinagar is decongested of the traffic mess. It shall, however, be the duty of the Traffic authorities to ensure a smooth entry of the commuters from the said block points by providing a hassle free and time bound transport facility at the said junctions”.