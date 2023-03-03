Closure of MA Road, Residency Road for Public transport | Authorities start e-rickshaw service for convenience of people

The –e-rickshaw service has been started on the appeal of students and traders who have been facing inconvenience in absence of public transport services at MA Road and Residency Road in Lal Chowk. The passengers said that the same was taking a heavy toll on students, shoppers, and office goers.

“We are glad that e-rickshaw service has been started after the issue was highlighted. We used to board buses or sumos from outside the college, but following the closure of the roads for public transport, we faced a lot of inconveniences. We had to walk for a mile to catch a bus or sumo. E-rickshaw service will make things easy for us. If we board an auto-rickshaw, they charge exorbitant prices, and as students, we cannot afford that,” Tanzeela, a student, said.