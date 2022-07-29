Cluster University of Srinagar, JJT University Rajasthan sign MoU to foster cooperation in research

Srinagar, July 29: Cluster University, Srinagar (CUS) and J. J. T. University (Jhunjhunu) Rajasthan today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation through various activities including student-faculty exchange programmes, joint research activities and sharing of resources and expertise.
The MOU was signed by Prof. Qayyum Husain, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University, Srinagar and Dr. Vinod Tibrewala, Chairperson, J. J. T. University, Rajasthan.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Qayyum said that the MoU will go a long way in benefiting the students and faculty of the two universities by means of sharing and pooling of resources. He expressed hope that the collaboration will help the universities achieve academic excellence through synergized efforts.
Prof. Qayyum further remarked that National Education Policy-2020 has also laid emphasis on inter-university partnerships and in that respect, the Cluster University is exploring research-teaching collaborations and faculty-student exchanges with the reputed institutions.
As per the terms of reference, the MoU will be valid for five years and can be extended after mutual consensus. Meanwhile, the two universities will actively seek to promote faculty and student exchange programs. The faculty will also be encouraged to go for joint research projects.
Among others, the MoU-signing ceremony was attended by Dean Academic Affairs (CUS), Dr. Mushtaq A. Lone; Director Academics (JJTU), Dr M G Shirahatti; In-charge Registrar (CUS), Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Mir; Registrar (JJTU), Dr Madhu Gupta; Dean Admissions (JJTU), Dr Anju Singh; Coordinator, International Affairs (JJTU), Akhil Thakur; Dean Students Welfare (CUS), Dr Shabnam Ara and Secretary Sports (CUS), Dr. Tariq Ahmad Ashai.