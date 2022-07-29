Cluster University of Srinagar, JJT University Rajasthan sign MoU to foster cooperation in research

Prof. Qayyum further remarked that National Education Policy-2020 has also laid emphasis on inter-university partnerships and in that respect, the Cluster University is exploring research-teaching collaborations and faculty-student exchanges with the reputed institutions.

As per the terms of reference, the MoU will be valid for five years and can be extended after mutual consensus. Meanwhile, the two universities will actively seek to promote faculty and student exchange programs. The faculty will also be encouraged to go for joint research projects.