Cluster University Srinagar proposes new job-oriented courses

The major agenda items put forth for ratification included changes brought in admissions, curriculum and examination besides some contingency matters. The ratified items also included renaming of constituent and affiliated colleges, temporary affiliation to the newly sanctioned colleges and establishment of Abdul Ahad Azad Chair.

After thorough deliberations, the members unanimously decided on various matters while some decisions are subject to fulfillment of requisite modalities in a time-bound manner through related committees. The Vice Chancellor underlined the need to align the functioning of the constituent colleges with NEP-2020 which calls for interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach. Referring to the university's aim to achieve academic excellence, Prof. Qayyum called on all the stakeholders of the university to work in this direction with dedication and unity.

I/c Registrar, Dr. Khurshid A Mir said necessary approvals of other competent bodies shall be sought at the earliest to expedite implementation of the Academic Council decisions/resolutions. “Introduction of new courses is subject to availability of human and material resources in the respective schools. Relevant committees and Board of Studies will also be framed in this respect,” he said.

Dean School of Humanities & Liberal Arts, Prof. Deeba Sarmad presented formal Vote of Thanks.