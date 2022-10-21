Cluster University Srinagar proposes new job-oriented courses

Srinagar, Oct 21: Cluster University Srinagar has proposed to introduce several new courses in the varsity’s second Academic Council meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Qayyum Husain in Srinagar on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Qayyum stressed on the need to introduce new job-oriented professional and vocational courses keeping in view the mission and vision of the university. “These courses not only meet the industry requirements and technological advances made in the respective fields, but are also in line with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020),” he said.
The proposed courses include Masters/Honors programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, M.Sc in Geology and Community Science; M.A. in Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and Gender Studies; Honors programmes in Sports Science & Exercise, Sports Management, Graphic Designing & Visualization; B.A.-B.Ed., B.Sc-B.Ed, B.A-LLB; Diploma programmes in Digital Marketing, GST & Taxation, Block Chain Management, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, German and French language. The university will approach Higher Education Department for requisite faculty positions and infrastructural support to run the proposed courses.
Earlier, Incharge Registrar, Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Mir briefed the members about the various items on agenda, including the matters meant for ratification and those proposed for consideration in the higher decision making bodies.
Those present on the occasion included Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone; Deans of various faculties, Principals of constituent colleges and coordinators of integrated programmes. Director Education SKUAST-K, Prof. Mohammad Nisar Khan was the special invitee on the occasion. Members from Cluster University Jammu, including Dr. Naveen Anand, Dr. Geetanjali Rana, Dr. Sanjay Kumar and Dr. Sindhu Kapoor attended the meeting in the online mode.
Among other items put forth for consideration of the Academic Council included amendments in the statutes regarding re-evaluation procedure, changing of examination pattern in view of NEP-2020, recognition of college teachers as research supervisors, five-day week working schedule, establishment of Women Study Centre and introduction of NCC as a vocational/elective subject.
The major agenda items put forth for ratification included changes brought in admissions, curriculum and examination besides some contingency matters. The ratified items also included renaming of constituent and affiliated colleges, temporary affiliation to the newly sanctioned colleges and establishment of Abdul Ahad Azad Chair.
After thorough deliberations, the members unanimously decided on various matters while some decisions are subject to fulfillment of requisite modalities in a time-bound manner through related committees. The Vice Chancellor underlined the need to align the functioning of the constituent colleges with NEP-2020 which calls for interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach. Referring to the university's aim to achieve academic excellence, Prof. Qayyum called on all the stakeholders of the university to work in this direction with dedication and unity.
I/c Registrar, Dr. Khurshid A Mir said necessary approvals of other competent bodies shall be sought at the earliest to expedite implementation of the Academic Council decisions/resolutions. “Introduction of new courses is subject to availability of human and material resources in the respective schools. Relevant committees and Board of Studies will also be framed in this respect,” he said.
Dean School of Humanities & Liberal Arts, Prof. Deeba Sarmad presented formal Vote of Thanks.