Cluster University Srinagar proposes new job-oriented courses

Srinagar, Oct 21: Cluster University Srinagar has proposed to introduce several new courses in the varsity’s second Academic Council meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Qayyum Husain here Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Qayyum stressed on the need to introduce new job-oriented professional and vocational courses keeping in view the mission and vision of the university. “These courses not only meet the industry requirements and technological advances made in the respective fields, but are also in line with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020),” he said.
The proposed courses include Masters/Honors programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, M.Sc in Geology and Community Science; M.A. in Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and Gender Studies; Honors programmes in Sports Science & Exercise, Sports Management, Graphic Designing & Visualization; B.A.-B.Ed., B.Sc-B.Ed, B.A-LLB; Diploma programmes in Digital Marketing, GST & Taxation, Block Chain Management, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, German and French language. The university will approach Higher Education Department for requisite faculty positions and infrastructural support to run the proposed courses.