‘Collective efforts from every section of society needed to end drug menace in J&K’

Chairman JKCSF Abdul Qayoom Wani said, “it is a matter of concern where society is headed. J&K is under the grip of drug menace, which is giving rise to other social evils. On a daily basis, we hear news of violent family disputes, murders, suicides, thefts, and other issues. We took suggestions from every stakeholder so that we could explore ways to address these issues,” Wani said.

“Members of civil society in Kashmir were always of the opinion that amid the rise in these social issues, all stakeholders have to gather on a single platform to come up with an impactful solution. After taking suggestions from every stakeholder, we will formulate a resolution from it. That resolution will be submitted to government and religious scholars. By these steps, we can come up with some concrete road map to act against these evils that are eating up our society,” Wani said.