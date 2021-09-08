College of Education commemorates Teacher’s Day

The college spokesperson in a statement said the programme started with address by Prof. Luckhvinder Singh Sodhi, Incharge Principal. The speakers on the occasion were Prof. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, former Principal, GDC, Vilgam and FazlIllahi, Teacher Educator of the host College. Prof. Bashir Ahmad Bhat highlighted the historical background, importance and role of teachers.

FazlIllahi encouraged the teachers to introspect about the ways and duties which they carry out in teaching-learning process. He talked about the troika of Knowledge, Skill and Attitude which every teacher should possess. “We as teachers should put our best efforts to innovate our teaching- learning methodology so that we can transfer the same to our students and they in turn can do wonders in their respective fields,” he said.

The program was attended by the faculty and students of the college. The program was moderated by Dr.TawheedaRasool and vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Syed ShabanaShabir. The event was coordinated by Dr.Nousheen Qureshi Coordinator , NSS Unit –I