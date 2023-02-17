Colony woes | Batamaloo residents decry delay in construction of community hall

Srinagar, Feb 17: The residents of Shah Faisal Abad Batamaloo here have expressed resentment against stopping of work on community hall in the area.
A delegation from the area said that from the past few months, work on the community hall has been stopped. “Construction of the Community Hall project started after a lot of hurdles, and we want its completion on time. The project executing agency finished around half the work within just a few months last year, and the work went on schedule after that. But recently the work was stopped. If the work doesn’t start on time, the project will miss the nine-month deadline,” said Molvi Habibullah , a community head.
“Last time Mayor Srinagar and SMC Commissioner personally intervened and ensured that the work starts which was lingering for years. We are thankful for their support, but if the project is left like this, it will cost us dearly. We appeal to SMC officers to ensure that work resumes this month only so that we will have the much-needed community hall on time,” they said.