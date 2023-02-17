Colony woes | Batamaloo residents decry delay in construction of community hall

A delegation from the area said that from the past few months, work on the community hall has been stopped. “Construction of the Community Hall project started after a lot of hurdles, and we want its completion on time. The project executing agency finished around half the work within just a few months last year, and the work went on schedule after that. But recently the work was stopped. If the work doesn’t start on time, the project will miss the nine-month deadline,” said Molvi Habibullah , a community head.