Colony woes | Batamaloo residents irked by delay in construction of community hall

Srinagar, Apr 11: The residents of Shah Faisal Abad Batamaloo demanded speedy construction of the community hall in the area.
They said that the delay in the completion of the community hall is taking a toll on them ahead of Marriage season.
A delegation of the local welfare community said that the construction of the community hall project, which started after a lot of hurdles, is set to miss a nine-month deadline.
They urged the authorities to look into the issue and expedite work so that they will have the community hall ready for upcoming functions in the area.
“The project executing agency finished around half the work within a month, but later speed of work slowed down. Our locality is a congested one and we are unable to hold marriage functions and other ceremonies amid the lack of a community hall. The project was supposed to complete by now, but a major portion of the work is yet to be done. We appeal to the officials to expedite the work so that we will have the community hall ready in the shortest time.” SadiMolviHabibullah, member of the local welfare committee.
An official from SMC said that they are trying their best to finish the work on time, but due to weather and technical reasons, the work gets delayed.