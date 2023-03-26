COLONY WOES | Dilapidated road near Barbar Shah bridge irks commuters

Srinagar, Mar 26: Dilapidated road near Barbar Shah Bridge here is posing risk of accidents.
A delegation of commuters said that potholes on the road are hampering smooth vehicular movement. They said that the road witnesses huge traffic rush and the dilapidated road patch causes long traffic jams.
“It has been time since the road has not been repaired,” said Farooq Ahmad, a commuter.
The commuters said that amid downpours, the road gets waterlogged, creating cesspools. He said due to the same reason, pedestrians are having a tough time while walking along the road.
“We appeal to authorities to fix this important road so that we can get some respite,” said Majid Ahmad, a local.