COLONY WOES | Drainage system defunct at Firdousabad

Srinagar, Aug 4: Residents of Firdousabad Batamaloo here have decried defunct drainage system in the locality.
The residents said that the drainage from Lane 2A Firdousbad to Lane 3 Shah Faisal Abad Old Khadi Mill is in shambles.
The residents said that the drain often chokes and overflows in lanes and premises.
“When the drain chokes, the whole area turns into a cesspool. During downpours, the drainage water seeps into our residential areas, causing problems to locals.” said a local.
The residents said that the drain is without a proper outlet and frequently gets choked.
“We want authorities to look into it and address the issue without any delay. We are unable to venture out when the drain chokes and the whole area is gripped in foul smell,” said another local.
They said that officials of Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) recently visited the area and assured necessary action.