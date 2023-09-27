Colony woes | Drinking water shortage hits Salfia Colony

Srinagar, Sep 27: Residents of Salfia Colony Lane No. 6, near Army Yard at Alouchi Bagh have complained of acute drinking water shortage.
“We have been facing acute drinking water shortage since 2014. Despite numerous attempts, concerned authorities failed to resolve the issue. Even water tanker services weren't provide to us. The dwindling water supply has made it increasingly challenging for us to access water for our daily needs. We, therefore, kindly request the concerned department to address this problem and resolve our issue as soon as possible,” they added.