Colony woes | Inhabitants decry dilapidated road at Chanapora

A delegation from the area said the road from the main road leading to a school was left out during macadamisation in 2021. “In absence of maintenance, the road has developed potholes. Locals, especially students, face immense problems walking on the dilapidated road. We have apprised the concerned authorities about the issue but to no avail. We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the issue,” they said.