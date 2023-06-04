COLONY WOES | Joggers Park at Bagh-e-Mehtab in shambles

Srinagar, June 4: The residents of Bagh-e-Mehtab locality here complained against dilapidated condition of Joggers Park in the area.
They said the park caters to a large catchment area of uptown Srinagar. However, in absence of maintenance for the past several years, the park is in shambles.
A delegation from the area led by social activist Arshad Dijoo demanded that maintenance of the park should commence immediately.
“The residents before the end of the summer season should get a chance to make use of the Joggers Park for health related and recreational activities besides for socialising in their neighborhood.
“It is ironic that despite huge claims made by the government regarding implementation of mega city projects under Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), this park has been neglected. This is the only park at Bagh-e-Mehtab which is the only source of recreation for the entire belt. Ironically, it is shambles for want of requisite governmental attention,” Dijoo complained.
“The entire neighborhood of Bagh-e Mehtab is being meted out a step-motherly treatment, while as parks and gardens are being meticulously maintained in other areas of the Srinagar city,” Dijoo rued.
“If a beautiful park is being maintained for Sanat Nagar residents of the uptown Srinagar, then why not for us? We have the same requirements as them,” asked a local of Bagh-e- Mehtab, Baba Nazrul Islam.
Locals said that a Modern Public Library was established in the premises of Bagh-e- Mehtab Park, “but that too portrays a sorry figure as the condition of the park is bad and it repels even the passers-by.”
They demanded district administration Srinagar should actively consider renovation and maintenance of Joggers Park.