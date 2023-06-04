COLONY WOES | Joggers Park at Bagh-e-Mehtab in shambles

A delegation from the area led by social activist Arshad Dijoo demanded that maintenance of the park should commence immediately.

“The residents before the end of the summer season should get a chance to make use of the Joggers Park for health related and recreational activities besides for socialising in their neighborhood.

“It is ironic that despite huge claims made by the government regarding implementation of mega city projects under Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), this park has been neglected. This is the only park at Bagh-e-Mehtab which is the only source of recreation for the entire belt. Ironically, it is shambles for want of requisite governmental attention,” Dijoo complained.