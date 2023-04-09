Srinagar

COLONY WOES | Khanyar residents seek restoration of drainage system

Representational Pic
Representational Pic
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, Apr 9: Residents of Sumkachbal area of Khanyar in Downtown here have expressed resentment over blockage of drainage system in the area.

A delegation from the area said that due to frequent blockage of drainage system, a pungent smell has engulfed the locality near Gari Masjid.

“The area houses several mutton shops. After slaughtering sheep, their remains are dumped into a common drainage system. This leads to blocking of the drainage system. We appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter and ensure restoration of the drainage system,” they added.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com