COLONY WOES | Khanyar residents seek restoration of drainage system

Srinagar, Apr 9: Residents of Sumkachbal area of Khanyar in Downtown here have expressed resentment over blockage of drainage system in the area.
A delegation from the area said that due to frequent blockage of drainage system, a pungent smell has engulfed the locality near Gari Masjid.
“The area houses several mutton shops. After slaughtering sheep, their remains are dumped into a common drainage system. This leads to blocking of the drainage system. We appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter and ensure restoration of the drainage system,” they added.