Colony woes | Low lying manholes irks Mallabagh residents

Srinagar, Sep 27: Residents of Madina Colony Mallabagh have demanded raising of low lying manholes in their area.
A delegation from Madina Welfare Committee Mallabagh said that the low-lying manholes are posing threat to pedestrians and commuters.
"Due to the issue our vehicles are getting damaged and it is posing a threat of accidents in the area. Besides this, the issue is also risking the lives of pedestrians," members of the welfare committee said.
They said that the estimation of the work to raise the manholes has already been done by Srinagar Municipal Corporation. “But on the ground, work has not started,” they said. The residents appealed to the SMC commissioner to ensure that the manholes are raised to surface level and are securely sealed.