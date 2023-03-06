Colony Woes | Makhdoom Sahab locality link road in shambles

Srinagar, Mar 6: Inhabitants of Makhdoom Sahab area in Downtown have expressed strong resentment against dilapidated road in the area.
A delegation from the area said that the road leading to Makhdoom Sahab shrine (RA) from Islamia College side is dotted with potholes causing inconvenience to commuters.
"During the rainylocality season, the road turns into a cesspool and we are unable to move out. It is in shambles and even pedestrians are facing inconvenience to walk on the road. We have time and again appealed to the authorities to look into the issue but nothing is being done" said Azad Ahmad, a local.
The residents said that the road leads to the shrine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA) and also connects to Islamia College. ‘The condition of the road is taking a toll on students and devotees,” they said.
"We also have a graveyard adjacent to the road and whenever anyone dies, we face inconvenience to reach the spot," said Manzoor Ahmad, another local.
The locals appealed to the authorities to ensure the road is repaired so that they won't face any issue in future.