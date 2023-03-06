Colony Woes | Makhdoom Sahab locality link road in shambles

"During the rainylocality season, the road turns into a cesspool and we are unable to move out. It is in shambles and even pedestrians are facing inconvenience to walk on the road. We have time and again appealed to the authorities to look into the issue but nothing is being done" said Azad Ahmad, a local.

The residents said that the road leads to the shrine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA) and also connects to Islamia College. ‘The condition of the road is taking a toll on students and devotees,” they said.